Stratford High School junior students celebrate success at prizegiving

Chadwick Trophy recipient Zoe Pitcher (right) with 2020 Head Girl Courtney Tippett. Photo/ Supplied.

Stratford High School held its junior prizegiving last week.

Major prize list:

Chadwick Trophy for best all-round junior student: Zoe Pitcher. C.M. Sheehy Trophy for the girl who scored most points for Trimble: Madi Mattock, Simpson Shield for top house points for Trimble: Kauby Ngatai Northcott.

Recipient of the Wayne Smith Trophy for Excellence in Social Studies Heidi Sextus and Wayne Smith. Photo/ Supplied.

Lawrence Trophy for most house points in Tyrer House: Heidi Sextus, Physical Education Cup General Proficiency (Boys): Gus Waite, Physical Education Trophy General Proficiency (Girls): Hannah Burroughs. Special Achievement Award: Jessica Harris, Junior Men's Sports Personality Award: Tyler Kidd, Junior Women's Sports Personality Award: Heidi Sextus.

Iritana Apaapa Memorial Trophy for Junior Achievement in Te Reo Māori was awarded to Bailey Ngataierua. Photo/ Supplied.

Iritana Apaapa Memorial Trophy for Junior Achievement in Te Reo Māori: Bailey Ngataierua, Iritana Apaapa Memorial Trophy for Junior "Personality": Arabella Barber, Bob and John Gray Memorial Trophy Best All-round Junior Musician: Bryan Adams, Year 9 Public Speaking Award: Ciara Staines Hurley, Stratford Jaycee Trophy Year 10 Public Speaking: Hannah Burroughs and Zoe Pitcher, Alice Clarke Memorial Cup Year 10 Mathematics: Kody Carter.

Iritana Apaapa Memorial Trophy for Junior 'Personality' recipient Arabella Barber. Photo/ Supplied.

Taranaki Mathematics Association Award for Interest and Enthusiasm In Mathematics: Ryan Johnson, Wayne Smith Trophy for Excellence in Social Studies: Heidi Sextus.