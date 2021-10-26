Stratford High School Jubilee: Past pupils encouraged to reminisce schooling days

Registrations are now open for the 125th jubilee event. Photo/ Supplied

Past students of Stratford High School are invited to rewalk the school halls and reminisce their schooling days at the upcoming 125th jubilee event.

Stratford High School board member and chairperson of the jubilee committee Sintina Petrie says the jubilee is packed full of fun events.

"The jubilee kicks off on a Friday night with attendees picking up their registration packs at the high school. There will be nibbles and live music.

"On Saturday morning there is a pōwhiri at the school and the unveiling of plaques at the front of the school.

"During the day there is a sports exchange between our school and Inglewood High School. The Stratford High School leaders will walk the past students around the school. On Saturday night there is an informal meal at the War Memorial Centre.

"Sunday morning there are group photos and the opportunity for past pupils to play sports against each other. That evening there is a formal meal at the War Memorial Centre with live music."

She says 500 people can be seated for the meals.

"We encourage people to get in quick. We decided to have two dinners so there are two opportunities for people to attend a dinner, so they don't miss out. We have decided to open up the number once the dinner is finished so people can still come and listen to the live music afterwards."

Sintina says the event has generated a lot of interest.

"At the last event, 25 years ago, over 2000 people showed up so we're expecting a lot of registrations to come through. When it first went up on Facebook, the post received 10,000 views."

Principal Cameron Stone says it will be a wonderful event.

"This school has a rich history and it'll be exciting for the alumni to see what has changed since they were a student here. With being the principal, I really value the history of the school and the chance to connect with the alumni and show them the changes since they last walked through the school corridors."

He says the idea is to make the event as student-led as possible.

"It's about giving the past pupils the students perspective of the school."

Cameron says attendees will enjoy seeing the changes around the school.

"We're in the planning stage of landscape changes outside the front of the school. There is a lot of physical changes to be noticed, such as the back of the administration block, and the new music suite which features five different rooms. There has also been a significant change in the hospitality suite."

He encourages people to get in quickly with registrations.

"We want to ensure no one misses out but it also helps up with our planning. I think this is going to be a fantastic weekend that's not to be missed."

■ The Stratford High School 125th Jubilee takes place June 3-5 2022. For more information visit the Stratford High School Jubilee Facebook page.