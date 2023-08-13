The theme of the ball was A Night at the Casino. Photo / Jeanette Bell

Stratford High School senior students swapped uniforms and classes for formal attire and a night at the casino for their school ball.

Year 13 dean Bill McGeoch helped students organise the ball.

“We had a school ball committee of Year 12 and 13 students. They decided the theme, decorations and music.”

Once the theme was chosen, he says the ball committee did a great job of turning the school hall into a casino wonderland.

Students danced the night away. Photo / Jeanette Bell

“It was very impressive. They worked hard to get the hall looking just like a casino with red and black decorations and cards everywhere. They put in a lot of effort to make the ball a night to remember for our senior students and their partners.”

He says keeping up with the theme, poker and roulette tables were set up on the night.

“The students could try their hand at the classic casino games and win some chocolates.”

Each year Stratford High School staff crown the ball King, Queen, Prince and Princess. Bill says there were plenty of great people to choose from, with all students dressed “elegantly and to the theme,” but the final decision was unanimous.

2023 King and Queen were Year 13s Matthew Jones and Allanah Bradly (both 17).

Year 12s James McFaull and Hannah Kidd (both 16) were crowned Prince and Princess. Bill says the four students were the clear winners on the night.

“They looked glamorous, elegant and very sophisticated.”

Bill says while staff voted for the members of the court, students also joined in on the fun voting for the cutest couple, people’s choice, best dressed and best dancer.

Bill says many people helped make the night special for students.

“We had a lot of help. Jack and Gemma Whitikia took formal photos for us. It’s amazing how the community comes together to support the students.”

Student voted results: Cutest couple: Zara Murray and Cruz Cantlon. People’s choice Year 13: Neve Payne. People’s choice Year 12: Pippa Waite. Best dressed: Hollie Eagar. Best dancer: Bryan Adams.



