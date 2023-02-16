The house built in 2022 being moved to its new site. Photo/ Supplied

The house built in 2022 being moved to its new site. Photo/ Supplied

Stratford High School is giving more students the opportunity to take a hammer-and- nails approach to learning.

Stratford High School, in collaboration with AGC Training for Industry Whanganui, runs the Build a House programme on-site for students. The supplies are funded by Britton Housemovers, who also sell the completed house at the end of the year.

School principal Cameron Stone says the 2022 programme was successful.

“Three of the students were in Year 11 so they continued with school, but the other students all went on to meaningful employment or apprenticeships.”

To allow more students to take part in the Build a House programme, the school will explore building two houses side by side. He says this is the first time this has been done in the programme, with the school trialling the success of building two houses.

“There was so much interest in the programme last year. We held an open evening about the programme last year and the school library was packed with people interested. We contacted the tutor about the possibility of doing this and he was supportive. By building two houses, 20 students are able to take part in this year’s programme.”

The students build the houses from scratch, making their own frames. The plumbing and electrical work are completed once the houses are on site at their resting locations.

The participants gain 45 NCEA Level 3 credits, building experience, and opportunities for future employment. The students work on the project two days a week, with the other three days focused on schoolwork.

“The students only take three subjects instead of five to ensure they have a good work balance, and can put their all into both their work and the project.”

Build a House has a number of benefits, Cameron he says, with the participants learning valuable skills but the other students also able to see the work completed.

“It’s brilliant to watch the building work advance. Last year’s participants would go back to class and talk to the teachers about what they were doing. We’re all very supportive of the programme and the opportunities it gives our students.”



























