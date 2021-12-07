Stratford High School donates cans to Stratford Foodbank

From back, l-r: Teacher Suzanne Blackwell, principal Cameron Stone, 2021 Head Boy Duncan Sheed, and Stratford Foodbank volunteers. Photo/ Supplied

Stratford High School is helping Stratford Foodbank keep its shelves stocked.

The school donated boxes filled with cans and other food items to the foodbank. The donations were collected as part of a school mufti-day.

Teacher Suzanne Blackwell says the school supports the community.

"It's very important to us to give back to the community we're a part of. Foodbank is an important organisation that helps people in need and they're an organisation that needs support so they can continue doing what they do."

The Foodbank donation is just one of many fundraisers the school has organised this year.

"We always try to give back to our community in different ways. We've also had fundraisers for our school."

One of the school fundraisers was ice cream.

"Our Peak Magazine committee thought of a way we could raise money for this year's magazine. We thought what better way than to have ice cream?"

She says the students discussed the idea with principal Cameron Stone.

"He was all for it. So we had the Mr Cool ice cream truck turn up at school. The bonus was the students had an extended lunch break."

The fundraiser gave senior students the chance to hang out with the rest of the school for the last time, she says.

"It was nice to see everyone together on the field just enjoying the day. The senior students also organised activities for the rest of the school students."