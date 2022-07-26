Indi Single, 14, and Kauby Ngatai, 16, will bring the iconic roles of Moana and demigod Māui to life. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Indi Single, 14, and Kauby Ngatai, 16, will bring the iconic roles of Moana and demigod Māui to life. Photo / Alyssa Smith

You're welcome to come along and watch Stratford High School's production of Moana Junior.

The cast and crew have been working hard to show audiences just how far they'll go to deliver a top-quality performance, says director and teacher Heidi Seales.

"We've been rehearsing for four months now. It's been a lot of hard work, but the students have been such an amazing group to work with. Their level of commitment right from the start has been amazing."

Moana Junior is a 60-minute musical adaptation of the 2016 Disney movie Moana. It follows the story of Moana as she sails across the sea to save her village. Along her travels, she meets demigod Māui and together they embark on an epic adventure.

Heidi says choosing Moana Junior was an easy decision.

"We wanted something the students would get excited for and Moana has been quite popular so it made a lot of sense."

Heidi says one of the biggest challenges has been the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It's impacted us a lot, with students and teachers catching Covid-19. It's been hard to keep that momentum going. However, we've managed to get through it and we have our fingers crossed that until the curtain falls on the last performance, everything will run smoothly with no more disruptions."

The cast and crew have been rehearsing since the first school term, and Heidi says the students have consistently stuck at it, despite setbacks with Covid-19 and the students taking part in extracurricular activities.

"The students have been so dedicated through this whole process. Some of the cast and crew have winter sports, or clubs and other things they do as well, but they've managed to make it work."

Heidi says the production is packed with talented actors, actresses, and backstage crew.

"I couldn't be more blessed to have an amazing group of students who have been so dedicated to making this production one of the best ever."

Year 10 student Indi Single, 14, plays the leading role of Moana.

"It was super-exciting to be cast. There were other kids who auditioned who were really talented. I was pleased to be cast for the role. I love being part of productions so this is a great opportunity for me."

She says the Disney movie is one of her favourites and being cast as the lead heroine is like a dream come true.

"I've watched the movie countless times, it's such a feel-good story."

One of the challenges for Indi has been learning lines, but she says support from friends has made it easier.

"I was going over my lines by myself, but then I started going through my lines one on one with people which really helped. I've made a lot of good friends with other members of the cast and crew. It's been a great experience."

The role of demigod Māui is a challenge Year 12 student Kauby Ngatai, 16, is enjoying.

Kauby says playing the role of Māui is both an honour and a privilege.

"At school, l remember hearing stories about Māui and being able to play that role is a pretty big honour. There were a lot of other people who auditioned, but they received other roles for the production. I feel very privileged to have been selected."

He says as well as including soundtrack favourites, the production has a couple of add-ons.

"One of the things we've included in the production is the song Warrior Face, which was a deleted song from the movie."

He says he's excited for the community to see what they've been working on.

"We've all put a lot of hard work into this and making it a show worth seeing and we can't wait for the curtains to open on our production."

The Details:

What: Stratford High School production Moana Junior.

When: August 3-6, all shows start 7pm. Doors open at 6.30pm.

Where: Stratford's TET Kings Theatre.

Tickets: Available from the TET Kings Theatre website.