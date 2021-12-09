Stratford High School announces head students for 2022

Stratford High School's 2022 head boy Riko Heta and head girl Abbey Sextus with principal Cameron Stone. Photo/ Supplied

Stratford High School has announced its head boy and girl for 2022.

The announcement was made at the school's prizegiving last month.

The school's head girl is Abbey Sextus. She says becoming head girl has been a long-term goal of hers since she first started at the school.

"I guess you could say that I am following a Sextus family tradition as my father was deputy head boy in 1989 and my uncles were both named head boy.

"I have been involved in a wide range of community and sports events during my time at Stratford High School including being on the student and sports councils, the TSSSA Leadership Council, helping at working bees, opening evenings, various fundraising activities, coaching primary school sports teams and learn-to-swim."

She says her involvement in activities has allowed her to develop skills to assist in the head girl position.

"The HEART values underpin all that we do at Stratford High School, and I think that it is important that as a student leader I actively role model these values. Like everything in life, I believe that you only get out what you put in, so I will continue to participate fully in all that Stratford High School has to offer and I aim to encourage others to do the same."

The 2022 head boy is Riko Heta.

"For the year 2022, it will be my absolute pleasure to lead the school to a brighter future. My interests are limited, as are my hobbies. This, however, will have a positive impact on my dedication to head boy."

He says his focus will be centred on the wellbeing of students.

"I am very approachable, flexible and willing to understand and ensure that everyone is treated equally and respectfully. As someone of Māori descent, I will be pushing for more ethnic diversity, but always ensure that no culture is left behind."

He says he looks forward to supporting students with their goals.

"During the year I will endeavour to assist all students with reaching their goals and finding their pathway and dreams. This will be one of my goals.

"Another goal of mine is to help with the mental wellbeing of the student body, for the school to remain that positive flourishing environment that I know we need. Mental wellbeing will be an area of interest.

"As a student, I have experienced what this wonderful school has to offer, and I wish for all to have their years at this school as positive as mine."