The Stratford Girl Guides are looking for more leaders to teach the group life skills and take part in fun activities. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Stratford Girl Guides is looking for more leaders.

Leonie Spalding, the GirlGuiding leader in Stratford, says teaching the group life skills is rewarding.

“I’ve been a leader for six years in Stratford and before that I was a leader at other units around the country. There’s nothing better than seeing the girls come back each week happy and excited.”

Leonie has help from two rangers to run the activities each week. Lara Abraham (16), who attended the Stratford Girl Guides unit and achieved the highest award possible in the Girl Guiding organisation, enjoys helping at the unit.

“Since I went here myself I like helping out. It’s helping me to develop leadership skills and I also get to help these girls learn all the life skills that I’ve benefitted from.”

Charlotte North (15) also helps at the unit.

“I get to come along and meet all these girls and help them learn some valuable skills and take part in some cool experiences. It’s very rewarding I feel.”

Emma Smith (10) says GirlGuides opens up doors to new opportunities.

“I first started here when I was 7. In that time I’ve met cool friends and I’ve taken part in some cool activities.”

GirlGuides has four levels. Pippins (5-6-year-olds), Brownies (7- 9-and-a-half-year-olds), Guides (9-and-a-half to 12-year-olds) and Rangers (12-17-year-olds).

Emma has completed all the badges for her Brownie sash and is now working on her Guides sash.

“We went to Stratford on Stage for the acting badge and found some mud and drew in it for the get muddy badge. We also go on camps, take part in scavenger hunts and do so much more. It’s all fun.”

Jahkyda Thomas-Nicholls (8) is working on her Brownie sash.

“So far I’ve liked making our own ice cream, playing games, and also donating to the Stratford Foodbank. I like having fun and helping people in our community.”

Leonie says watching the girl’s progress is rewarding in itself.

“We’re always looking for more leaders to join and share in the fun. It’s a very supportive organisation. All you need to do is receive a qualification for leading which can be done online.”

To find out more about GirlGuiding or to become a leader, visit https://girlguidingnz.org.nz/



















