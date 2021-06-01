Stratford Football: Teams play well in wet conditions

The Tungsten Legal Women team travelled to Inglewood. Photo/ Supplied.

With a significantly wet weekend cancelling most football for the club, there were limited sides in action.

The division one men's side had a bye and the division two side hosted Kaitake but this match was abandoned after 20 minutes due to the pitch becoming waterlogged.

Earlier in the day the Honda Hub Youth teams completed their matches. The Under 18s side collected a 5-3 win over Francis Douglas Memorial Collage Solomon to get back on track.

The Under 15s lost to Rangers 8-1. Conor Dew converted an opportunity that Talia Hinz created. Player of the day was Lucas Jacobson.

The Tungsten Legal Women travelled to Inglewood with players returning from injuries and absence.

While able to field a team, there was still a patchwork look about the side which contributed to the match ending in a 6-nil loss that once again didn't reflect effort put into the match. Player of the day was stand-in goal keeper Cacia Triggs.