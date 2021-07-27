Stratford Football teams play well in weekend fixtures

The football teams enjoyed their weekend matches. Photo/ Supplied

The Honda Hub Youth teams played their knockout cup fixtures at the weekend.

The Under-15s hosted Inglewood and the holiday break suited Inglewood a lot better than Stratford, with the final score being 9-4 in favour of the visitors.

The Under-18 side had another tough test away to the highly fancied NPBHS GBP team, they competed well for the whole match in a largely improved performance but still suffered a 4-2 loss.

The McDonald Real Estate First team hosted the FDMC Reserve side and got back to winning ways with a 6-1 romp over the schoolboys.

Goals to Jeremy Radich (three), Luke Snellgrove (two) and Jamie Pretty with Man of the Match Andrew Hunger showing great form leading into the Nimmo Cup fixture.

The Division 2 side hosted Woodleigh in the return leg. They followed the First team's lead in returning to winning ways completing the league double over the New Plymouth side.

Final score 4-nil with man of the match Tony Salisbury netting twice, Jamie Pretty and a ranged effort from Jordan Rogers finding the net.

The Tungsten Legal women hosted NPGHS and turned out another good performance. An injury to first-choice keeper Nicole Gibson frustrated the Stratford side and despite the team's best efforts, recorded a 7-2 loss with goals to Franziska Kluge and player of the day to Susannah Martin.