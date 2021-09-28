Stratford Football: Teams enjoy weekend of stellar matches

Arna Bright scored a goal for the Tungsten Legal Women's team. Photo/ Supplied

McDonald Real Estate Stratford AFC teams had a stellar weekend of football.

A few final fixtures took place. The Honda Hub Under 15s travelled to Inglewood for a social fixture. The final score was 4-all, which ended their season in a nice way.

The McDonald Real Estate first team travelled to Kaponga and retained the Stratford-Kaponga shield with a 3-nil win.

First division player Baylie Bright takes on a Kaponga player. Photo/ Supplied

Goals to Luke Snellgrove and Darryn Megaw with an own goal being the third goal awarded.

The second-division side hosted Kaitake in a catch-up match. The game ended in a 3-all draw courtesy of a Jamie Pretty brace and Jordan Rogers. Jordan beat the keeper with another long-range effort to also earn man of the match.

Tungsten Legal Women's player Holly Andrews goes up against Franzi Kluge. Photo/ Supplied

The Tungsten Legal Women's team hosted Peringa in the Duchess Plate semifinal. Stratford opened the scoring through Arna Bright late in the first half, but Peringa scored three goals in the last 20 minutes. Final score 3-1. Player of the day was Anne-Marie Blyde.

This week the McDonald Real Estate First Team hosts New Plymouth Rangers in the Nimmo Cup semifinal, noon kick-off at Swansea Park, Stratford.