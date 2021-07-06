Stratford Football: Teams enjoy weekend fixtures

U15s Aurora Thomas challenges for the ball. Photo/ Supplied

This weekend the Honda Hub Stratford U15s hosted Inglewood, a fixture always fought with excitement.

Goals were plentiful for both sides. Stratford starting well going 2-nil up before Inglewood came roaring into action, constantly getting ahead with Stratford showing great tenacity finding ways to equalise. Final score 6-all with Gus McCullough Player of the Day.

The Honda Hub U18s drew 3-all away to FDMC Solomons. Player of the Day was Aiden Renshaw.

The McDonald Real Estate first team travelled to Rangers Oddbodz and were in the hunt but lost 4-2. Man of the Match was Aaron Coleman and goals to Luke Snellgrove.

Challenge trophy holding FC Western hosted the division two side. Despite being in the contest for a large portion of the match, a late attacking masterclass from the Western sharpshooters blew the score out to an 8-3 loss.

Goals to Jamie Pretty, Luke Snellgrove and Brody Savage with Man of the Match Daniel Drummond.

The Tungsten Legal Women hosted Peringa and despite fielding a solid side lost 4-nil. Player of the Day was Nicole Gibson in an excellent return from injury.

The 'Old-timers' club day takes place next weekend with the U18s and both men's sides at home.