Stratford Football: Teams enjoy weekend fixtures

This weekend the Honda Hub Stratford U15s hosted Inglewood, a fixture always fought with excitement.
Goals were plentiful for both sides. Stratford starting well going 2-nil up before Inglewood came roaring into action, constantly getting ahead with Stratford showing great tenacity finding ways to equalise. Final score 6-all with Gus McCullough Player of the Day.
The Honda Hub U18s drew 3-all away to FDMC Solomons. Player of the Day was Aiden Renshaw.
The McDonald Real Estate first team travelled to Rangers Oddbodz and were in the hunt but lost 4-2. Man of the Match was Aaron Coleman and goals to Luke Snellgrove.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Challenge trophy holding FC Western hosted the division two side. Despite being in the contest for a large portion of the match, a late attacking masterclass from the Western sharpshooters blew the score out to an 8-3 loss.
Goals to Jamie Pretty, Luke Snellgrove and Brody Savage with Man of the Match Daniel Drummond.
The Tungsten Legal Women hosted Peringa and despite fielding a solid side lost 4-nil. Player of the Day was Nicole Gibson in an excellent return from injury.
The 'Old-timers' club day takes place next weekend with the U18s and both men's sides at home.