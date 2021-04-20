Stratford Football: Teams enjoy matches on home field

The McDonald Real Estate Stratford AFC senior teams enjoyed their home games. Photo/ Supplied.

All of the McDonald Real Estate Stratford AFC senior teams were at home this weekend.

The first division team played Waitara in less than ideal weather. Waitara put in a good first half to lead 3-nil at the break.

Stratford looked to build into the second half and looked odds on to redress the deficit when Levi Foster scored but failed to find the back of the net. Final score 1-4 with man of the match to Andrew Hunger.

The second division team hosted Hawera and as usual it was a tough game. The team also found themselves trailing 3-nil at the break but with two quick goals to John Gray and Jamie Pretty, found themselves back in the hunt. Final score 2-4, man of the match went to Daniel Drummond.

The Tungsten Legal Ladies hosted Eltham and in a solid but unpolished performance finished two chances in the second half to win the fixture 2-nil. Goals to Nicole Gibson and Samantha McGhie, Player of the Day to Keely Burnell.