The Tungsten Legal Women's team won 6-nil against Eltham. Photo/ Supplied

The McDonald Real Estate First team travelled to Eltham this weekend, the first game earlier in the year ended in a 3-nil Stratford win.

During the fixture, Eltham sacrificed their premier team (lost 5-nil to NPBHS) to field a much stronger side again Stratford.

This produced a 5-1 result for Eltham, with Dale Harris scoring from halfway for Stratford.

The Reserve side lost away to Kaitake 5-nil.

The Tungsten Legal Women took on Eltham for the third time this season and won 6-nil. Goal scorers were Olivia Bright scored 3, Tinesha McFaull her first goal, Alyssa Jacobsen and Player of the Day Helen Connole.

