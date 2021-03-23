Stratford Football: Mixed results in weekend matches

Lemual Chand beats a player. Photo/ Supplied.

The Stratford senior football teams recorded a range of results over the weekend.

Stratford Men played against Waitara and Stratford Women played against Inglewood. For the men's team, it was the first real test as separate squads. Against solid Waitara teams, they performed well.

The McDonald Real Estate First team lost 3-2 with Jamie Pretty bagging a late double, the division two team finished 4-2, winning an initially tight game.

Tony Salisbury opened the scoring and Brody Savage collected a hattrick to continue his good form.

Iain Thornton challenges for the ball. Photo/ Supplied.

The Tungsten Legal women's team were primed after a good tournament the previous week and turned out another solid performance against a very good Inglewood side.

The match ended nil-all with both sides failing to execute chances but between the posts Nicole Chivers earnt player of the day with honourable mentions to captain Jenna Phillips, Cacia Triggs and Nicola Chubb.