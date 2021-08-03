Stratford Football: Honda Hub Under 18s team wins weekend match

Baylie Bright challenges for the ball. Photo/ Supplied

The Honda Hub Under 18s were the only youth side in action over the weekend at home v NPBHS Milan.

As always it was a good contest, but the Milan side proved too strong on the day winning 7-1. Player of the day were Jordan Rogers and Matthew Scown.

Samantha McGhie scores against Waitara. Photo/ Supplied

The McDonald Real Estate First team was away to New Plymouth Rangers in the Nimmo Cup Quarter Final and emerged 4-1 winners.

Aaron Coleman, Luke Snellgrove and Jamie Pretty all registered goals to their name with the other being an own goal. Men of the match were Will Kinaston and Brody Savage, both were exceptional in their roles.

Will Kinaston and Jamie Pretty take on the New Plymouth Rangers. Photo/ Supplied

The Tungsten Legal Women were away to Waitara in the Duchess Cup.

Waitara will progress to the cup semifinal with Stratford dropping to the plate after a 4-1 loss. Samantha McGhie scored for the Stratford girls with Cacia Triggs being named player of the day after another solid match in goal.