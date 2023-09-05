The Stratford Tungsten Legal Women’s football team has won the Duchess Plate, beating Waitara 3-2 in an enthralling encounter.
The match started in the best possible way for Stratford with Olivia Bright scoring after three minutes. A back-and-forth exchange meant Stratford enjoyed good periods on attack and defence.
Caitlin Howard scored late in the first half, making the score 2-nil. In the second half Stratford played consistently strong as the first up until the 70th-minute mark when the Stratford goalkeeper Cacia Triggs was sent from the field for an accidental handball outside the box.
With Stratford reduced to 10 players, and Karla Wilson replacing Cacia in goal, Waitara’s attack became more threatening when a penalty converted by Waitara on the 78th minute set up a tense last 10 minutes. However, Arna Bright scored a free kick, making the score 3-1.
Resolute defending meant Stratford earned their way through to the win despite a consolation goal to Waitara, making the final score 3-2.
Players of the day were Cacia Triggs and Olivia Bright.