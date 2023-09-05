The Stratford Tungsten Legal Women's football team proudly displays the Duchess Plate.

The Stratford Tungsten Legal Women’s football team has won the Duchess Plate, beating Waitara 3-2 in an enthralling encounter.

The match started in the best possible way for Stratford with Olivia Bright scoring after three minutes. A back-and-forth exchange meant Stratford enjoyed good periods on attack and defence.

Caitlin Howard scored late in the first half, making the score 2-nil. In the second half Stratford played consistently strong as the first up until the 70th-minute mark when the Stratford goalkeeper Cacia Triggs was sent from the field for an accidental handball outside the box.

The Stratford team defends a Waitara corner.

With Stratford reduced to 10 players, and Karla Wilson replacing Cacia in goal, Waitara’s attack became more threatening when a penalty converted by Waitara on the 78th minute set up a tense last 10 minutes. However, Arna Bright scored a free kick, making the score 3-1.

Resolute defending meant Stratford earned their way through to the win despite a consolation goal to Waitara, making the final score 3-2.

Players of the day were Cacia Triggs and Olivia Bright.

Image 1 of 8 : Olivia Bright wins a midfield contest vs Kirsten Keighley.



