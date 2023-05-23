The Honda Hub Under15s team.

The McDonald Real Estate First team returned to winning ways with a 3-nil victory over Rangers.

Micheal Brimelow and Levi Foster scored goals. The man of the match was Matthew Hawkless. The reserve’s match was postponed due to the weather.

The Tungsten Legal Women won 4-nil while visiting neighbours Eltham. Olivia Bright, Arna Bright, Holly Gasson and Charlie Carr scored. The player of the day was Caitlin Howard.

The Honda Hub U18s had a 3-nil loss to Francis Douglas Memorial College (FDMC).

The U15s lost 8-1 to FDMC. Daisy Kirkwood-Marshall scored the only goal of the match.

The U13s lost 7-nil to Western.