Stratford football club acknowledges commitment by former president Nic Burroughs

Nic Burroughs (left) and Stu Hawkless. Photo/ Supplied

After six years at the helm of McDonald Real Estate Stratford AFC, Nic Burroughs has elected to step down as club president.

Nic has contributed six players to teams over the years. His diligent stewardship has taken Stratford AFC from being in a very difficult situation to a position of real strength. The football community owes Nic a real debt of gratitude for his efforts that saw a club on the brink of collapse to where it is today.

This has been recognised by life membership of Stratford AFC and also the Taranaki Football Ces Riches Trophy awarded in 2018.

Stu Hawkless has stepped up to fill Nic's boots as president. Stu says he appreciates what Nic has done for the club over the years.

"We have to also acknowledge his wife Carol along with the family for allowing and helping Nic to play the role he did."

With Nic stepping down the club decided to officially create and appoint him to the role as patron, further recognising his value to the club.

Stratford AFC looks forward with excitement to the 2021 season and further accommodating the growth spurt the club is experiencing.