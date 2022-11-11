Don't forget to pop a can or two in your mailbox for this year's Stratford Foodbank Letterbox appeal. Photo / Unsplash

The sound of sirens will be heard across Stratford on Monday, December 5, but there’s no need to panic.

The sirens are part of the Stratford Foodbank’s annual letterbox appeal, which takes place from 6pm that night. Police cars and fire trucks will be among the vehicles driving around Stratford collecting donated items for the foodbank from people’s letterboxes. People are asked to put a can or two in their letterbox for the team of volunteers to collect on the night, with the sound of sirens helping remind people to pop a can or other non-perishable item out for collection if they haven’t already.

Non-perishable grocery items are needed this year, as well as toiletries. If people have fresh items they would like to donate, they can be dropped off to the Foodbank itself at Stratford Community House on Tuesdays between 10am and noon. Items can also be left with the Community House reception team any day the Community House is open.