Some of the food the volunteers prepared for the morning tea.

Stratford Foodbank has thanked Stratford New World staff with a morning tea shout.

Secretary Lynette says to show thanks for the shop’s support, volunteers cooked the New World staff morning tea.

“They give us unsold bread every Tuesday to distribute through foodbank. This is a huge blessing that we pass on to our foodbank clients.”

The supermarket collected customers’ donated groceries through the recent Family to Family promotion to deliver them to the foodbank.

“This has been an annual event. People gave generously.”

She says the volunteers always appreciate donations and are looking for more members. Interested people can attend the foodbank’s AGM on Wednesday, September 13, 1pm at the Community House on Juliet St.