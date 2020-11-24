Stratford Foodbank appeal - get the cans ready

Gloria Corkhill stands in front of the noticeably empty shelves at Stratford Foodbank. Photo / Ilona Hanne

The empty shelves at Stratford Foodbank are an indicator of just how busy the service has been this year.

Dianne Roberts, food bank chairwoman, says they give out an average of between 35 and 40 food parcels each month, and expect demand to increase as Christmas approaches.

"It's been a tough year for many people. Christmas is always a tough time for families and individuals on a tight budget and this year won't be any different."

The impact of Covid-19 hasn't just hit the people who need the service, says Dianne, but also donations.

"When people have less money, they can't give as much. We are very blessed with the support we do get, Stratford New World in particular are very helpful and we do try to repay that by making sure we shop there when we are buying in basic supplies like milk and mince to put in the parcels ourselves."

Despite Covid, the community has still been generous this year, she says.

"People dropped in cabbages, big bags of meat [mince and sausages] and other foodstuffs, even monetary donations, and really supported the fill a bag promotion run by New World as well."

Gloria Corkhill has been a volunteer with Stratford Foodbank for about 25 years, and says the need is as great as it was when she first got involved.

"There are always people who need help feeding their families. At the moment the shelves are fairly empty of even the basic items we give out in every parcel, things like pasta sauce, creamed corn which people can use to make corn fritters, baked beans, spaghetti. Just essential items that help fill people up and keep them fed for another day."

Gloria and Dianne are hopeful the upcoming annual letterbox appeal will help fill some of those empty shelves, and therefore some empty tummies in the district. The appeal will take place on Monday, December 7 this year, starting at 6pm.

"So listen out for the sirens which remind everyone the appeal has started, and pop a can or two in your letterbox please," says Dianne.

"If you get missed, give us a call and we will organise someone to come and collect your donation."

She says as well as the fire brigade volunteers and police officers, the appeal is made possible by a large group of willing volunteers, this year including people from Fulton Hogan, Stratford Cricket Club and the local Scouts.

Gloria says the team at the Stratford Foodbank would love to hear from anyone interested in getting involved and volunteering their time or other assistance. If people have any non-perishable donations and would like to drop them off, they can do so by calling in to the foodbank during their normal Tuesday hours, or on any weekday to the Stratford Community House between 9am and 1pm.

Stratford Community Foodbank operates from the Stratford Community House on Tuesdays, between 10am and noon. It will be closed between Christmas and New Year, but the team are still available to help in an emergency, and can be contacted on 021 024 177 41.