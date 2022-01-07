Stratford Floral Art Group: Members awarded life membership

The Stratford Floral Art Group. Photo / Supplied

At the Stratford Floral Art Group Christmas meeting, two members were awarded life membership.

Molly Tempero and Mary Read received their life membership on December 13.

Molly, a long-time member, has served the club well by holding office as president, secretary and treasurer.

Molly has also gained her qualifications with practical design, stewarding and scheduling, plus attended lectures on judging units. She also acted as our correspondent with our twin club in Honiton, and actually visited in person when touring the UK.

An astute leader in presenting our dducation slots, which are always well researched. She has attained the Daffodil Trophy on several occasions for her excellent attendance. Molly and Doug often opened their home and garden in York Rd for our social functions.

Mary Read is a foundation member of our group, and also took her turn at the top table.

Mary gained her judges certificate, and went on to teach floral art at night school. She is also very artistic and has done china painting and glass art.

Her ability to still create a well-balanced design with minimalism material for maximum effect is amazing. A well-loved member who oozes enthusiasm and dedication to other members with her regular attendance.

All club members created Christmas table centre arrangements and then went on to create beautiful boxes of flowers for the local rest homes.