Stratford Fishing Club awards three members life membership

Life members Margaret and Don Oakes (right) with the team from Dimocks 100% Stratford.

Life members Margaret and Don Oakes (right) with the team from Dimocks 100% Stratford.

Three members of Stratford Fishing Club have received life membership.

President Chris Merson says Don and Margaret Oakes, and Janis Caldwell received their life membership at the 2021 annual Stratford Fishing Club competition.

"They are the first people to receive life membership in the club. They have contributed some amazing hard work behind the scenes which the club is most grateful for."

Don says he and his wife Margaret were two of the people who formed the club in 2004.

"Being part of the club is great fun with great people and a little bit of competition. Margaret has been behind me every step of the way. We wouldn't be able to continue without sponsors and we as a club are thankful to the businesses who have supported us for the past 17 years."

Janice says she joined the club 15 years ago.

"I really enjoy my fishing. When I joined I didn't own a boat myself but other members did so being a member gave me the opportunity to go out more."

Chris says the annual fishing competition has been running for over 10 years.

"We almost had full capacity at the recent competition which is great. It was a very fun and successful day had by all. We can't wait for next year."

He says the competition wouldn't be able to run without the help of sponsors.

"We're so thankful for the support we receive from all of our sponsors and our major sponsor Dimocks 100% Stratford."

Chris encourages people to register early for next year's competition.

"We have a limited number of entries for the competition on March 18 and 19 2022. People wanting to take part should get in quick. Early registration are $50 before August 31. For early registration or to become a member visit Central Tyre and Automotive, Mountain Motors, or the New Commercial Hotel in Stratford."

Stratford Fishing Club competition results:

Snapper: Howard Kennedy. Blue cod: Chris Drummond. Kahawai: Jono Erwood. Gurnard: George Collinson. Children's: Lawson Milham.