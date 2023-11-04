Stratford farmers are invited to Beef and Lamb New Zealand's upcoming workshop. Photo / Beef + Lamb NZ

Beef + Lamb New Zealand is staging a dry stock workshop for Stratford farmers this month.

Western North Island extension manager Mikaela Greig says the session will cover the different classes of dry stock - sheep, beef and dairy support.

“This session will be informative and interactive. We ask farmers to make sure they come with plenty of questions.”

She says there will be two speakers at the event.

“Nadine Olsen from Nutritech and Blake Gunn (AgriCom) will be at the workshop to answer any questions.”

Mikaela says Nadine has worked in the nutrition industry for 12 years.

“She is passionate about driving productivity in the milk, meat and wool sectors. Nadine studied at the University of Waikato, graduating with a Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Management Studies and a Master of Science, specialising in biochemistry and genetics.

“She’ll answer questions like why we sometimes don’t get the weight gain we expect, why small nutrients can have a big impact, why silage quality is letting us down and costing a lot of money and how to prevent these fails in the first place.”

Blake grew up on a farm in the Rangitīkei, attending Massey University where he studied for a Bachelor of Agri Science.

“Blake had been the Lower North Island extension agronomist for six years which involved running stage three on-farm trials to develop product systems that fit and have a high-performance level across multiple landscapes and climates covering from Taranaki through to the East Cape. ”

She says Blake will speak about crops.

“His talk will cover how to fit the right crop to your system, how to grow successful crops and crop performance drivers.”

Nadine will speak about dry stock nutrition fails.

Mikaela says registrations are now open for the event.

“Registrations are essential so we have numbers for the barbecue. We look forward to seeing you there.”

The Details

What: Top Crops and Feeding Flops Stratford workshop

When: Wednesday, November 29 11am-2pm.

Where: Huinga Hall, 503 Toko Rd

Registrations: beeflambnz.com