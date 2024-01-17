During the water safety for babies session on Monday, January 15, swim school co-ordinator Nardia Higginson (bottom left) and assistant coordinator Skie Higginson used a floating board to get the children used to the water. Photo / Alyssa Smith

During the water safety for babies session on Monday, January 15, swim school co-ordinator Nardia Higginson (bottom left) and assistant coordinator Skie Higginson used a floating board to get the children used to the water. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Some of Stratford’s youngest residents are getting the chance to learn some valuable water safety skills this week.

On Monday, babies with their parents or caregivers took part in a water safety activity at Wai o Rua - Stratford Aquatic Centre, with a second session planned for tomorrow.

Stratford District Council swim school co-ordinator Nardia Higginson says the sessions are new to the district’s school holiday programme.

“We run a swim school during the year for babies and toddlers. For this school holiday activity, we’ve added new elements such as a boat to provide something different and teach new things.”

Getting children comfortable in the water is important, Higginson said.

“At the start of the session, they splashed their hands in the water then had water sprinkled softly on their head.”

She says they use a small inflatable boat during the session.

“They wear lifejackets and then experience what it’s like to be in a boat on the water. This helps them get used to wearing lifejackets and being on the water.”

Stratford District Council swim school co-ordinator Nardia Higginson helps Willow Brophy, aged 15 months, glide through the water. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Higginson says the lessons aren’t just for teaching younger children but also for parents and caregivers.

“They’re required to come in and learn with their children. It gives them the skills to feel confident about keeping their children and other children safe in the water. It’s about making sure our littlest are safe.

“This course allows them to experience the water in a safe and controlled environment. It also gives the parents and caregivers peace of mind that their child, that they know how to keep their babies safe.”

The Details:

What: Water safety for babies and preschooler course

When: Friday, January 19, 11am - 1pm

Where: Wai o Rua - Stratford Aquatic Centre

Cost: Pool entry

Other: For children under 5 years old. Register via eventbrite.co.nz







