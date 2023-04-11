The Stratford Eltham Thunder division one team clashed against Inglewood on the weekend. Photo/ Supplied

The Stratford Eltham Thunder rugby team brought it all to the field when they clashed against Inglewood on the weekend.

The team were looking to carry their form in their first win of the season against New Plymouth Old Boys into the game against Inglewood.

Inglewood were celebrating their 125th anniversary so it was going to be a hard game from the start. In the first quarter, Thunder was relentless with their pressure, from both forwards and backs, but the dogged resistance of Inglewood kept the try line secure. However, Inglewood finally relented and the first score went over.

Despite the same level of resistance, the score at halftime was 26-0 so a win looked inevitable, but the halftime talk in the Inglewood team lifted their game and early in the second half scored their only try.

Despite the score Thunder immediately replied and went on to win. The final score was 66-5.

Players of the day: Shannon Haenga three tries, Dave Avery two tries, Jonnie Palmer one try.