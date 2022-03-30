From this year, Stratford Eltham Rugby and Sports Club's rugby and netball teams will be known as the Stratford Eltham Thunder.

An informal name change for a central Taranaki sports club will enhance comradeship.

In a joint statement, chairman Nathan McDonald and branding subcommittee member Brian Bailey said the amalgamation between Stratford and Eltham clubs in 2017 had been remarkably successful and something they wanted to continue.

"The atmosphere we have within the teams and in our clubrooms is so positive, so we wanted to keep the momentum building. All successful clubs and franchises utilise a brand name and logo to enhance the club's ability to connect with their supporters and community."

They said the name change would be the next step within the club, which has four afternoon grade rugby teams and two premier netball sides.

The subcommittee encouraged players, supporters and the community to submit ideas for the name. There were 26 different suggestions, which were then cut down to three.

"The club held a special meeting to choose the new name, which resulted in Thunder coming out as the winner. It's an easy one-word chant for supporters to use during the game, to encourage players and generate excitement."

The name relates to a powerful storm is coming, a threat is on the way, a rumble is about to happen and people fear thunder, the club said.

McDonald said the name change isn't formal and the club will still be known as Stratford/Eltham.

"It's a nickname/symbol that you can recognise us from, a bit like the Chooks from Tukapa, for example."

The name is gender-neutral too and will align with both netball and rugby which "was especially important for our club".

Morgan Paige was approached to design the new logo with the clubs' colours incorporated in it.

Not only will the rugby and netball teams adopt the name, but the club is also looking to link up with morning school grade rugby to support the Thunder.

"It allows multiple options in marketing and supporters merchandise," said the club about its other benefits.

Other clubs have adopted nicknames in the past like the Spotty Dogs (Spotswood United), Moa (Inglewood), Knights (Normanby), Sharks (Southern) and Dragons (Bell Block).