The Stratford Eltham Rugby and Sports Club’s Premier Three netball team has made it to the finals, and team manager Michael Petrie says the team has worked hard to get there.

“We’re all pretty excited. The girls have worked very hard in their training and games. We’ve had a few injuries this season, but our team has stepped up and worked together as a team.”

The team will play against New Plymouth Girls’ High School on Saturday, July 22 at New Plymouth’s TSB Stadium. He says the last team from the club to make it to the finals was the Premier Two netball team in 2018.

“It’s very exciting to be at this point. It’s just a reflection of how hard the premier three side has worked this season.”

He says support from the Stratford Eltham Rugby and Sports Club committee and netball co-ordinators has helped the team succeed this year.

“We appreciate all the support they’ve given us throughout the season.”

Michael says the team has been well-supported this season and wants to see plenty of support for the team at the finals.

“We want to see that same support, if not more, at the final. The team loves playing in front of a crowd, and it’d be great to have our community there cheering them on.”

A bus for supporters has been organised to get fans to the New Plymouth-based finals.

“We’d love to see a lot of people there supporting our girls.”

The Details:

What: Bayleys Taranaki Premier League Netball Premier Three final

When: Saturday, July 22 at 12.30pm

Where: TSB Stadium, New Plymouth

Supporters’ bus: Contact Brooke Millar on 027 878 7222