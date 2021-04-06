Stratford Eltham Rugby: All teams win their games against Clifton

The Streltham rugby teams had a successful weekend. Photo/ Jon Palmer

The Stratford rugby teams had a successful opening weekend.

All of the teams played against Clifton.

The Stratford division one match was a hard fought game. Both sides played determinedly in the first half, both trying to show some domination. The score at halftime was 17-all.

The second half showed the depth of the Streltham squad as the skills and pressure from the bench continued to take its toll on the opposition.

It was tit for tat regarding tries all the way until the last 10 minutes when the Stratford team finally stretched out to a lead. Great exciting game with the right result. Final score 37 to 27.

The Stratford Colts are carrying on from where they left off after last season's success, a great game of rugby with the preseason training paying off.

A hattrick of tries for Willem Ratu secured the win in what turned out to be a one-sided game, however the Clifton team did not give up, providing dogged opposition to the end. Final score 60-14 to the Stratford Eltham Colts. Players of the game were Zarhn Collins, Campbell Moore, and Ethan Martin.

The Streltham premier team and Clifton teams came out fighting for their match. The game turned out to be an exciting, nail-biting match.

Both sets of forwards fought hard for possession and both sets of backs looked for that breakthrough. The game kept the fans on the edge of their seats until the final whistle declared Stratford Eltham the winners by two points. Final score 26-24.