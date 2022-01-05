Stratford-Eltham Creative Fibre Group offers inspiration and friendships

Stratford-Eltham Creative Fibre Group members taking part in a learn-to-spindle spin session. Photo / Supplied

A fibre group is providing a source of inspiration to create, and the possibility of lifelong friendships.

Group leader Pauline Richmond says the members of the Stratford-Eltham Creative Fibre Group have a common interest in creating items from fibre.

"Any fibre and any technique are used to produce articles of art or wearable and non-wearable practicality. We all agree that creativity with natural materials, be it the earthy natural colours of luxury alpaca and sheep fibre, or bold and brightly dyed shiny, exquisite mohair and silk fibre, is a satisfying use of time."

The group is affiliated with New Zealand Spinning, Weaving and Woolcrafts Society Inc.

"They produce a colourful magazine, run a national event, a biennial national education event, and also correspondence courses for all financial members. Financial members are able to attend any group in New Zealand. Excitingly, the next education event is being held July 14-17, 2022, in New Plymouth, hosted by Taranaki Creative Fibre, with workshops, traders, displays and challenges."

The group also helps the community.

"We are occasionally asked to participate in charity knitting and crochet projects, and we're always keen to support community groups who have this need."

Pauline says there is always an inspiration to be creative.

"Inspiration is always forthcoming, including from our show-and-tell table of finished articles."

The group holds a range of exhibitions during the year, Pauline says.

"In August the group combined with the Yarn Weavers Group and Hāwera Fibre Group to hold the biennial exhibition at the Eltham Village Gallery. This, unfortunately, was interrupted with a lockdown. In alternate years Creative Fibre Taranaki holds a fibre works exhibition at Percy Thomson Gallery."

Pauline says new members are welcome to join.

"We spend time working on our own projects. There was recently a series of three non-compulsory mini-workshops on carding and fibre preparation, dyeing fibre and handspun yarn, and spindle spinning. These are activities that will carry on and help is always available for anyone wanting to learn these and any other fibre techniques, such as crochet, knitting, wheel spinning and felting."

The group first meets for the year on January 29, 10am-3pm, at the Wharehuia Community Centre. For further information contact Pauline 0274 729 446.