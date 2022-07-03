2019 Erickson Family Single Trophy winner Colin Erickson trying to win the trophy again. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

2019 Erickson Family Single Trophy winner Colin Erickson trying to win the trophy again. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Stratford Eight-Ball Club members vied for the top spot in a champion event.

The members were at their home base, TET MultiSports Centre, Stadium Restaurant and Bar, eagerly competing to win the Erickson Family Single Trophy at the end of last month.

Treasurer Jim Marriner says the 27 players were divided into sections and competed to gain points, which were added up at the end to give them their ranking to play for the trophy.

"The players who didn't qualify for the trophy competed for the plate, which is the backup event."

Once the competition started, it was a knockout format until the winner was declared.

He says it was a great day, with players travelling from around the North Island to complete.

"A great day had by all with players travelling from as far away as Awakino and Taumarunui."

He says the club plays by Clubs NZ eight-ball rules and meets at its home base every Thursday evening.

"The club is very inclusive. Anybody can play, there are no age barriers whatsoever. It's a great group of friends who get together on a weekly basis."

Jim says the club is always looking for new members and with such a small cost, the club is accessible to everyone.

"It's quite inexpensive and we charge $20 a year for full adult members which gives them the right to use the tables when the bistro is open, otherwise, if non-members, pay a bond for the usage of the tables."

On Thursday nights, the club usually has a single-frame competition round robin for each section.

"They play for the chance to win a voucher from the bistro."

As well as playing for the chance to win some delicious food from the bistro, Jim says members are also helping to fund new pool tables, so more people can play at once.

"Part of our entry fee goes towards buying the new tables and we run raffles as well."

The Details

What: Stratford Eight-Ball Club nights.

When: Every Thursday, with names to be in by 6.45pm.

Where: TET MultiSports Centre, Stadium Restaurant and Bar

Cost: $2 a night, or a full adult membership for $20.