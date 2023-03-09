The five new members of Stratford District Youth Council.

Five new youth councillors were sworn in to Stratford District Youth Council on Tuesday, March 7.

In front of friends and whānau, new members Ellie Brady, Tatjana Hanne, Marcus Mottram, Emily Orr and Justin Salisbury were sworn in to a two-year term as Stratford District Youth Councillors.

The teenagers join current youth councillors Lara Abraham, Connor Giblin, Achim Hanne, Brooke Hereora, Lucas Jacobson, Georgia Payne, Victoria Payne, Zoe Pitcher, Ciara Staines-Hurley and Cady Webb.

Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke swore each of the new members in, commending them on their successful application.

Image 1 of 11 : Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke looks on as Marcus Mottram signs his formal declaration. Photo / Ilona Hanne





“You now have a seat at the table where the big decisions are made. Congratulations on being selected, and well done on deciding to apply. It is a big commitment, but it can lead to big things.”

The mayor said some previous members of the youth council had gone on to work in local government as a career.

Emily Orr signs her formal declaration as she is sworn in as a Youth Councillor. Photo / Ilona Hanne

He also congratulated the Youth Council on the successful Colour in the Park event they had organised and run this month.

“It was a great day, and really good to see you getting involved in organising community events like this.”