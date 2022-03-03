The Stratford District Youth Council swearing in ceremony. Photo/ NZME Ilona Hanne

Stratford District Youth members were sworn into office on Tuesday evening during a ceremony held at Stratford District Council chambers.

Zoe Pitcher, Lara Abraham, Aidan Campbell, Lucas Jacobson, Cady Webb and Georgia Payne have joined Connor Giblin, Achim Hanne, Brooke Hereora, Ciara Staines-Hurley, Emma Steele, Harmony Hanover, Keisya Gunawan, Taylen Kelsen and Victoria Payne to make up the full 15 members of the Stratford District Youth Council for the 2022 year.

At the ceremony, Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke highlighted the longevity of the Stratford District Youth Council.

"It's one of the longest standing in the country, knocking on the 20-year mark since starting back in 2003.

"Over that time we've seen young people come and go, often walking in shy and unaware of what local government is all about. But they always leave as confident and competent speakers and debaters," he said. "Being involved in the youth council is a great personal development opportunity."

He says elected members look to the youth council for the viewpoints of young people within the district on key issues and projects.

"It's a really important relationship and we look forward to continuing this work with them. Congratulations to everyone who has been selected, it's a really cool thing to do and on behalf of our community we appreciate you taking on the role."

In the coming month, the youth council will get to know each other more through team-building exercises and attend an introduction to governance workshop.

At their AGM on April 5, 2022 specific roles within the youth council will be decided on. This includes co-chairpersons and secretary and other positions which may come available.