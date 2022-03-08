Connor Giblin, 21, is shaving for a cure. Photo / Supplied

A local youth councillor is shaving his head to raise funds for Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand.

Connor Giblin, 21, has decided to shave for a cure, to support people affected by cancer.

"I was listening to the radio and an ad for Shave for a Cure came on. I have family members who've been affected by cancer so I decided to do it to help people. I then found out a close friend of mine had cancer and was undergoing radiation therapy. I thought the best way to support them was to raise funds and shave my head."

He says cancer affects everyone in New Zealand.

"Almost everyone knows someone affected by cancer. It's something everyone knows about and has been affected by. I want to help all those affected."

He has been heavily supported.

"I work at Z and I asked the retailer if a collection tin can be put at every Z site in Taranaki. It was allowed so now people can donate at any Z in Taranaki, there is also a QR code for bank transfer. My colleagues have supported me by donating and getting the word out."

The Stratford District Youth Council has also been supportive.

"A lot of my fellow youth councillors have donated and spread the word, and some of the council staff have donated to me as well."

Connor is shaving his head on March 31.

"I'm excited and nervous. It's for a good cause and knowing that I'm helping is a great feeling."

Connor has set a fundraising goal of $1500, but says he wants to raise as much as possible.

"It's been going really well. I'm so thankful for all those who have supported me, and for those who want to support me, the fundraising page is open until March 31."

■ To donate, go to shaveforacure.co.nz/connor-giblin/