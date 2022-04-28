Stratford District Youth Council is celebrating Youth Week with fun activities. Photo/ Ilona Hanne

Youth Week 2022 runs from May 7 to 15 and the theme is "Our voices matter, we deserve to be heard".

Activities across the district will provide opportunities for young people to come together and enjoy what the area has to offer, all while celebrating their place in our community and learning more about Stratford District Youth Council.

SDYC will be kicking off Youth Week early with its On the Bus event on Friday, May 6.

Co-chair Keisya Gunawan says the On The Bus event includes a trip to New Plymouth to play mini-golf and laser tag.

"These events are always a bunch of fun and we expect this one to be no different. Tickets are only $10 and can be purchased from Eventbrite.co.nz. Make sure you secure your seat on the bus, you don't want to miss it."

The week-long celebration includes two free movie sessions at TET King's Theatre and a free pool party at TSB Pool Complex, with more activities to be announced.

Events: Friday, May 6: SDYC On the Bus to laser tag and mini-golf – bookings required through Eventbrite. Sunday, May 8: Free movie session at the TET King's Theatre: Sonic the Hedgehog 2, 4pm. Saturday, May 15: Free pool session and barbecue at the TSB Pool Complex from 1pm till 4pm. Sunday, May 15: Free movie screening at the TET King's Theatre: Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, 1pm.

Visit the stratford.govt.nz events page for more information or keep an eye out on Stratford District Youth Council social channels for event reminders.