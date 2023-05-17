Stratford District Youth Council co-chair Zoe Pitcher, 17, and youth councillor Cady Webb, 16, at the craft and pizza party. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Stratford District Youth Council co-chair Zoe Pitcher, 17, and youth councillor Cady Webb, 16, at the craft and pizza party. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Stratford rangatahi are encouraged to celebrate their youth and attend fun activities.

The Stratford District Youth Council has organised three activities to celebrate Youth Week, a national celebration of young people.

The fun activities started on Wednesday with a craft and pizza party. Stratford District Youth Council co-chair Zoe Pitcher, 17, says the party is a great way to start the celebrations.

“Youth Week is about the importance of coming together, socialising and celebrating our youth. There’s nothing better than eating pizza and crafting. I’m happy to see people turning up and celebrating Youth Week.”

Youth councillor Cady Webb, 16, says the fun doesn’t stop at the pizza party, with a silent disco organised for Friday night and a free pool party on Saturday.

“We’ve got a lot of fun activities lined up for the week. Our silent disco on Friday lines up with Pink Shirt Day so people are encouraged to come along with their friends, wear pink and be in to win some awesome prizes.”

She says Saturday there is free entry to the pool for 150 youth from 1pm-3pm.

“The Youth Council encourages people to come along to these free events and celebrate our youth.”

The Details

What: Stratford District Youth Council Pink Silent Disco

When: Friday, May 19, 7pm-9pm

Where: Stratford War Memorial Centre Function Facility

Other: Tickets cost $5. Visit www.eventbrite.co.nz to purchase a ticket.

What: Free pool session at Wai O Rua

When: Saturday, May 20, 1-3pm

Where: Wai o Rua - Stratford Aquatic Centre



