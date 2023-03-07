A final group colour-throw was the order of the day on Sunday to wrap up Stratford District Youth Council's Colour in the Park event. Photo / Ilona Hanne

A final group colour-throw was the order of the day on Sunday to wrap up Stratford District Youth Council's Colour in the Park event. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Take 156 runners and walkers, add 50 kilograms of coloured powder and combine with a team of enthusiastic youth councillors, and what do you get? If you live in Stratford, the answer is another fantastic Colour in the Park event.

Image 1 of 49 : Members of the Stratford District Youth Council made sure the event was a colourful success. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Stratford District Youth Council’s annual Colour in the Park took place on Sunday, and the popular event drew crowds of people to King Edward Park to participate or simply watch and enjoy the atmosphere.

With entertainment provided by Zeal Taranaki, cupcakes from Piccolo Morso Bakery & Gelato Lounge, a free sausage sizzle thanks to the team from Tūtaki and free face painting by the talented Morph Facepainting, the event was the perfect way to celebrate Children’s Day, says Victoria Payne, Stratford District Youth Council secretary.

Emmett Lawrence, 11, was ahead of the pack and stayed there for the five-kilometre run, coming in second place overall. Photo / Ilona Hanne

“It was great to see the community come together and enjoy such a fun event. We are really grateful to all the volunteers and organisations who supported us in putting this event together, and also to every participant who came along ready to have fun and enjoy a colourful day out.”

Victoria says she and her fellow youth councillors were all pleased with the success of the event and grateful for the support they had from Stratford District Council. Some of the helpers on the day were new members of the youth council, she said, who were due to be sworn into their roles a couple of days later.

Isom Ngeru was in the pink at Sunday's colour run, having travelled up from Hāwera for the event. Photo / Ilona Hanne

While the event was timed to give whānau a colourful way to celebrate Children’s Day, it was open to all ages, with people coming from across the region to participate on the day. Isom Ngeru travelled from Hāwera for the event and said it had been plenty of fun.

“It’s a great event, I really enjoyed it. Well-organised, and good atmosphere here.”

Participants could choose to run a five-kilometre course or a 2.5km version, or they could walk the 2.5 km if they preferred. For 11-year-old Emmett Lawrence, there was no question - he was determined to run the 5km, and he not only achieved that goal but smashed it, coming in second place out of all the serious runners who set off on the 5km run with him.

“It was fun, I would do it again.” Emmett didn’t take long to catch his breath at the end of his run, and was still full of energy for the rest of the afternoon’s entertainment.