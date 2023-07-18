Matthew Jones is one of two recipients of the prestigious youth award this year. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Matthew Jones doesn’t wait to be asked - when he sees the need, he volunteers his time and skills.

One of this year’s two Stratford Youth Citizen Award recipients, the Stratford High School student and current head boy says he was “pretty happy” to receive the letter informing him of the award.

“I wasn’t expecting it.”

He does know about the awards, however, as back in 2018, his sister Katie was a recipient.

“I’m pretty competitive, so it is good to have it as well now.”

Matthew has grown up in the region, attending Toko School before moving to Stratford High for his secondary education.

“I like it. It’s a good school with some great opportunities.”

One of those opportunities others will benefit from is the establishment of a Teen Ag group at the school, which Matthew helped start and is now secretary of.

It helps give students the chance to explore opportunities in the agricultural sector. he says - something he himself is keen on, with his sights set on studying towards a degree in agricultural business next year.

Being head boy at Stratford High is “a big job”, he says, but it’s a role he relishes.

“You get out what you put in.”

What he puts in is a lot. From giving a speech at the town’s Anzac Dawn Service to raising money through participating in Relay for Life, Matthew is a very busy teen.

That’s not good news for pests such as possums, as one of the ways Matthew keeps busy is by helping with pest control in the district.

“I do a fair bit of possum trapping - it’s a never-ending challenge as there are still a fair few of them out at the back of Toko.”

A keen sportsman, Matthew has participated in a range of sports at various levels over the years, from rugby and basketball to golf, indoor bowls and cricket.

Currently captaining both rugby and basketball teams at school, he struggles to pick a favourite between the two sports.

“I haven’t been able to pick one over the other since I started, that’s why I play both.”

Matthew also referees basketball games, something that has taken him across the North Island over the years.

“It’s good, I usually make the right calls. At least, I hope I do. You have to be confident in yourself as a referee, you have to back yourself.”

He also backs local charities and organisations, having given his time and skills to Team Hope over the years, helping with their fundraising sausage sizzles and golf tournaments as well as lending a hand when he can in other ways too.

“It’s good to get involved and help, and they are a really good community group.”