Luciana Haami is a recipient of the prestigious Stratford District Youth Citizen Award for 2023. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Haere taka mua, taka muri; kaua e whai.

Or, in English - go in front, not behind (be a leader, not a follower).

Words it could be said Luciana (Luci) Haami lives by.

The Taranaki Diocesan School Year 13 student leads by example, be it in academic, cultural or sporting pursuits.

Twice a recipient of the school’s Mana Wāhine Award, which recognises an outstanding Māori student at the school each year, Luci has been a kaitiaki of the school’s Kapa Haka Roopu for the past two years. She joined the Kapa Haka Roopu when she first started at the school in Year 9, and says it is something she really enjoys.

“It’s something we can be proud of, we work hard and enjoy performing to our school community as well as visitors coming to the school, or in competitions and performances elsewhere as well.”

Luci, who attended Ngaere Primary School before moving to Taranaki Diocesan for her high school years, says she enjoys a range of subjects at the school, “especially English and PE”.

“I actually hadn’t thought I was doing really well in English, although I enjoy it, but I got first in my year for it last year, so I was doing better than I had thought.”

Less of a surprise perhaps, is that she is excelling in PE.

One of the youngest rugby players to debut for the Taranaki Whio, playing in the Farrah Palmer Cup, she plays for a variety of rugby teams when not on the field with the Whios.

“I first played rugby when I came to high school, but since then, I’ve played for the Taranaki Under 16s and then the Taranaki Under 18s, I play for Inglewood, and then, I was fortunate enough to be called in for the New Zealand Māori Under 18s women.”

Luci, who plays halfback, says she loves the challenge of rugby, especially the opportunities she is getting to push herself in the sport.

“I am really fortunate in that I am getting the chance to do things like attend the New Zealand Rugby national Māori Under 18 camp.”

Last year was a very big year for Luci in sports, where as well as debuting for Taranaki Whio, she captained the Taranaki U18s team, played for the NZ Rugby U18s Māori team, played for the Inglewood Women’s team and at school was named the 2022 sportswoman of the year (an honour she also received in 2020).

This year is shaping up to be equally busy, with Luci again playing for Inglewood and Taranaki Whio as well as being selected for a training camp for NZ Rugby U18s.

“Obviously I love rugby, I love the team aspect of the game and I really enjoy being part of it all.”

Unsurprisingly, Luci hopes to keep playing rugby in the future.

“Well, obviously everyone wants to play for New Zealand, and I would certainly love to.”

Described by her nominator as being a hard-working and self-motivated young person with infectious enthusiasm, Luci is a positive and friendly role model for other students at Taranaki Diocesan.

As school sports captain, and spending time on the school’s student council as well, Luci says she tries to encourage her peers and the younger students to give things a go.

“It’s all about trying something, putting yourself forward and giving it a shot. You might love it, you might not, but it’s worth trying.”



