Stratford district mayor thrilled with generosity of community for mayoral gift appeal

Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke was kept busy on Friday delivering gifts to homes around the district. Photo / Supplied

Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke says he is "delighted" with the generosity of the community.

On Friday Neil, assisted by some Stratford District Council elves, drove around the district delivering gifts on behalf of the mayoral gift appeal.

This year, 22 households were visited by the team, who dropped off a range of gifts and treats to make sure everyone can enjoy the Christmas season this year.

The kindness and thoughtfulness of those who donated to the appeal is appreciated, says Neil.

"Once again our Stratford community have shown up with generous gifts to support the Mayoral Christmas Gift Appeal. It's always a pleasure to deliver these gifts to people in our community, knowing that their festive season will be made just that little bit more cheerful due to the support of those around them. Well done to everyone who has donated, your kindness means a lot after another challenging year."