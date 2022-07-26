Incumbent mayor of Stratford, Neil Volzke, has announced he is standing for re-election in this year's local government election.

The decision to stand for re-election wasn't made lightly, he says.

"It is a three-year commitment to what is an all-consuming job."

He says the workload and 24/7 responsibilities of the role, made the decision something he put considerable thought into, discussing it with his wife Debbie and family over the past few months.

"It's not a role you do in isolation, and the support of family and friends is invaluable."

With 13 years as district mayor already clocked up, Neil is currently the fifth longest-serving mayor in New Zealand, and says he has seen the role grow exponentially over that time.

"When I began in the role in 2009, it was a part-time role that meant I was able to continue in my other role as CEO of AgeCare Central in Stratford. Since then, however, the role has grown to the point it is now a full-time job, and requires total commitment."

It was for this reason, Neil says, he resigned from his other role before the 2019 local government election.

That year Neil faced two challengers for the mayoralty but was returned to office with 68 per cent of the total votes cast. At present, Neil is the only candidate to have publicly announced he is running for the Stratford mayoralty since nominations opened on July 15. Nominations will close at noon, August 12.

Neil says while Stratford is one of the smaller councils in Aotearoa New Zealand, it "punches well above its weight" in many areas.

"Despite the past three years having been some of the most disruptive, challenging and busiest for councils across the country that I can recall, our council has delivered some great projects such as the bike park and the new aquatic centre, while also leading the community response to the Covid-19 pandemic."

The much-talked about Three Waters reforms have been confronting to deal with, he says.

"The district will need experienced and strong governance as we deal with the changes coming, and continue to advocate for our community, locally, regionally and nationally."

Advocacy is a key part of the mayoral role, Neil says.

"I have never been shy of putting Stratford's views forward and making sure we take up any opportunity available."

Having brought up his own children in the district, and now with grandchildren on the scene, Neil says he sees Stratford as being a great place for families.

"The district is growing, and the number of new houses being built is really encouraging. The Stratford community is very supportive of each other and it's a great place to raise a family. Overall, we have good infrastructure, great parks and the sporting and recreational facilities are way ahead of those in many other small towns."

That doesn't mean there isn't plenty to do over the next few years, he says, with council having numerous projects in the pipeline.

"One project that needs a real boost is the appearance of the main street, which, as we are constantly reminded by our community, needs a serious makeover. I am also keen to ensure the planned improvements to SH43, as promised by Waka Kotahi, do go ahead, including the sealing of the Tangarakau Gorge and the bridge replacement at the Kahouri Stream."

Re-election isn't something Neil takes for granted, he says.

"It is a privilege to serve the community in this role, and I hope to continue doing so over the next three years."