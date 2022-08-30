Grant Boyde is standing for re-election in this year's local government election. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Grant Boyde has served as one of Stratford District Council's four rural councillors for two terms and hopes to be re-elected for a third.

He says with "massive change" on the horizon for local government, his decision to stand for re-election was easy.

"I feel I have a lot to offer in terms of representing the community as council deals with the changes and reforms coming through."

The freshwater reforms along with changes to the Resource Management Act are two areas of change Grant says ratepayers need strong representation on.

"And that's all ratepayers, not just rural ones. The changes will impact everyone, but it is important the rural voice is heard and has a place at the decision-making table."

Sitting on the Taranaki Regional Council policy and planning committee as a Stratford District Council representative has given him a "real insight" into challenges such as climate change that the community is facing, he says.

"There is already a lot of pressure on our rural communities and the rural sector as a whole, and the challenges are just getting greater. We need strong, experienced governance as we go forward."

For a small district, Stratford consistently punches above its weight, he says.

"I think the council-owned dairy farm is something we can all be very proud of, and all ratepayers, rural and urban, benefit from the rate mitigation the farm brings us."

Grant says the district also benefits from having many people willing to get involved.

"We have so many great volunteers, from people giving their time as JPs, or helping with sports teams, or Rotary and Lions clubs, they all do a lot when it comes to making Stratford such a great community."

He's a big believer in "ages and stages", he says.

"We need to make sure we cater for everyone in the district, from babies right up. It's about making sure we have good quality rest home care, good housing, services and utilities, as well as excellent playgrounds and leisure facilities."

It's something Stratford can do well, Grant believes.

"You only have to look at the new bike park and how busy it is. it really is a case of build it and they will come."