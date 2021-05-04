Stratford District councillor Gloria Webby reads to children during school holidays

Councillor Gloria Webby and Quinn Garlick, 4.

A Stratford District councillor has been telling tales of foxes in socks, and unsuitable pets these school holidays.

Councillor Gloria Webby has been reading to children at the Stratford library during the school holidays.

Gloria says she was invited to read to children.

"Any opportunity to play words with kids can't be missed. I've absolutely loved it, the kids have been really engaged. It's important for kids to be engaged with reading."

Gloria says she used to be a speech and drama teacher.

"I was a teacher for 35 years, I had my own studio. I love teaching kids speech. It gives them confidence and a way to express themselves."

Quinn Garlick, 4, says she enjoyed listening to Gloria read Melissa's Octopus and Other Unsuitable Pets by Charlotte Voake.

"I loved it so much that I borrowed it from the library so I could read it at home as well."

Quinn says the story was funny,

"I liked all the pets. The most silliest pet was a crocodile."