Rocky Olsen getting ready to kick at Victoria Park earlier this year. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Users of Stratford’s sports ground are frustrated the venue is still not up to standard but are working with the local council to rectify its issues.

Since last year, the Stratford District Council (SDC) has been working on improving ongoing drainage issues at Victoria Park. In April a new drainage system was installed, but the result was not deemed acceptable by the council and sports clubs.

Attempts to resolve the issue while preparing the field for the rugby season proved difficult within the timeframe available and weather disruptions. It’s forced the Stratford Cricket Club to play its premier cricket matches elsewhere, using the artificial pitch at the nearby high school.

Club captain and Taranaki rep Grant Commerford said it was promising that work would initially be completed after the 2022/23 season with only minimum disruptions to both cricket and rugby.

“It’s dragged through the rugby season and now delayed the use through the first part of the cricket season which has been frustrating,” he said.

With no home matches until January 20, the club’s income has taken a hit with its bar and kitchen closed.

“The whole situation has been frustrating, but we have been happy to co-operate with the council to ensure the park meets the future standard. There’s no point in trying to rush on and try and play if it’s going to be to the detriment of the future of the ground.”

Stratford-Eltham Rugby and Sports Club chairman Nathan McDonald shared similar views to Commerford.

He said the rugby season was challenging with matches played on the ground’s number two field for a large part of the season along with additional games at Page Stand the high school.

Eventually, some of its premier matches were held on the main field later in the year to remedy the problem in the off-season. The team even trained under lights at the A&P Showgrounds carpark during the year.

“It’s still not 100 per cent finished and they’re bringing in some more experts to understand what’s going on and why the new drainage isn’t performing as planned,” McDonald said.

With added pressure on field two, McDonald said it’s caused some issues that the club hadn’t seen before which was a concern ahead of next year’s rugby season.

Playing at Eltham’s Taumata Park is out of the question after the South Taranaki District Council booted rugby off the field for football in 2014, leaving alternative options scarce.

SDC project manager Steve Taylor acknowledged issues with the field were identified after the rugby season and a specialist turf manager has been preparing the surface for cricket.

“This has been under way over the last month. The work to get the field up to standard continues. Council is procuring a hydrologist to study the flow and effects water drainage has on the field; any work identified out of this will be considered in future park management plans.”