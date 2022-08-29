Stratford District Council Rural Ward candidates will be answering a range of questions in the lead-up to the Local Government Election in October this year.

In this year's Local Government Elections, there are five candidates vying for the four available seats in the Stratford District Council Rural Ward. There is no election this year for the Stratford Mayoral seat, the Stratford Māori ward, or the Stratford Urban Ward, as in each case, the number of candidates matched the total number of seats available, meaning those candidates were elected unopposed.

In alphabetical order, the candidates standing for the Stratford District Council Rural Ward are Steve Beck, Grant Boyde, Amanda Harris, Vaughan Jones, and Nicole McDonald.

Voting packs will be delivered to enrolled voters from Friday, September 16 this year, and voting will close at noon on Saturday, October 8. The Stratford District Council uses the 'First-past-the-post' (FPP) electoral system, which means that the four candidates with the most votes will be elected.

The Stratford Press contacted all candidates by email on Wednesday, August 24, giving them a list of 12 questions to answer by noon on Friday, August 26. They were asked to keep each answer under 100 words. Their answers to these questions will be run in the Stratford Press over the next few weeks, in the lead-up to the election. Their answers will also be available online a few days before they run in the print edition, for our Premium subscribers. One candidate was unable to answer the questions in the time frame given, but has the opportunity to answer the questions at any point in the future should they wish. If they do so, we will run their answers to the questions left, but not the ones that have already been answered in print, in order to keep it fair to all candidates.

This week, candidates answer questions on waste collection in rural areas and Covid rules and requirements:

Question: Rural properties outside the town boundary of Stratford do not have a Council-provided waste collection service. Do you support Council expanding the service to include the close proximity properties around the town? How would you see this funded?

Grant Boyde:

If ratepayers asked for it, Council would have to do a cost analysis to see if it's feasible, and would have to look at it case by case - then councillors would make a well-informed decision.

Amanda Harris:

This is a subject that I have looked into during my first term. From what I have seen, any extension of the waste collection service would need to be funded via a targeted rate for every rating unit in that area. I would support an extension, especially recycling, if these areas expressed the need for a collection, and were made aware of the rate.

Vaughan Jones:

Urban properties pay a separate targeted waste rate for this service. For properties outside this boundary, they would have to have a similar targeted rate.

Nicole McDonald:

As waste is a rated service, I support providing it to those communities, but it would no doubt increase their rates - where the zoning of rural communities allows some more freedom as to the disposal of waste, not all will choose this. I would like to see some more recycling options for these areas; maybe bins for glass, aluminium and paper in the rural communities.

Question: In the event of a further outbreak of Covid-19 leading to a return to higher response levels and requirements, would you support Council facilities implementing a mask and/or vaccine requirement for entry - why or why not?

Grant Boyde:

First and foremost, the wellbeing of all Council staff and our Community is paramount; but at the end of the day, this is the CEO's responsibility, and they are directed by the Government, so the CEO will be following best practice.

Amanda Harris:

Many of these requirements are directives from Central Government. I would support any specific requirements that the CEO would be required to implement.

Vaughan Jones:

Masks play a part in restricting the spread of Covid-19, but I don't believe that vaccination should be required for entry.

Nicole McDonald:

I personally believe the advice we are given by the Health Department at any time is given in good faith, and I would support such directions to keep the community safer.