Stratford Press

Stratford District Council Rural Ward candidates discuss waste collection and Covid rules

Ilona Hanne
By
4 mins to read
Stratford District Council Rural Ward candidates will be answering a range of questions in the lead-up to the Local Government Election in October this year.

In this year's Local Government Elections, there are five candidates vying for the four available seats in the Stratford District Council Rural Ward. There is no election this year for the Stratford Mayoral seat, the

