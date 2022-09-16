During the October school holidays a birthday celebration is taking place for the Stratford Bike Park. Photo/ Ilona Hanne

Stratford District Council (SDC) is hosting a first birthday party for the popular Stratford Bike Park during the October school holidays.

Chade Julie, community development manager, says, due to Covid-19 level restrictions, council weren't able to fully celebrate at the time, so they're making up for it now.

"We're inviting the community to bring their wheels and party with us."

Stratford District Council's celebration is open to all ages. There will be giveaways, the chance to win a new bike, music and entertainment, three-on-three basketball, bike workshops and skill sessions, and a sausage sizzle with free icecream for the first 150 people to attend.

Party goers should bring their favourite wheels, helmets and closed-toe shoes.

Chade says since the Bike Park opened a year ago, it's become the go-to spot for local tamariki to learn to cycle, and enjoy being active and outdoors.

"We're seeing our kids become more confident on their bikes and scooters, and that's worth celebrating. Supporting the birthday party event are SDC's awesome partners from Roadsafe Taranaki, ZEAL, Basketball Taranaki, Stratford District Youth Council and Torpedo7. This is going to be one party these school holidays that you won't want to miss.''

The Details:

What: Stratford Bike Park First Birthday Party.

When: Tuesday, October 4, from 12pm-2pm.

Where: Stratford Bike Park.