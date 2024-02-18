Stratford District councillors have approved a draft financial budget for the LTP which comes with a 15.53 per cent rates increase. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Stratford District councillors have approved a draft financial budget for the LTP which comes with a 15.53 per cent rates increase. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Stratford residents are facing a proposed rates increase of 15.53 per cent this year, after Stratford District Councillors approved the draft financial budgets for the 2024-34 Long-Term Plan (LTP) last Tuesday.

The LTP is the Council’s budget for the next 10 years, and elected members have spent the past couple of months in workshops and meetings looking at potential cost-saving measures and cuts to drop the increase down from the initial forecast of 33 per cent.

Council officers brought a range of proposed savings to the full Council meeting on Tuesday for elected members to discuss.

A proposal to keep the AA desk in the Stratford Library closed on Saturdays was approved, bringing a projected saving of $6000 in reduced wages.

A potential saving of a further $12,000 by closing the library itself on a Saturday had support from Councillors Jono Erwood and John Sandford, with Jono moving a motion in favour of the entire facility closure on Saturdays.

“People will live if the library is not open on a Saturday,” John said, seconding the motion put forward by Jono.

Councillor Ellen Hall spoke against the proposal saying Saturdays were the only time some families could visit the library around work and school commitments.

Deputy Mayor Min McKay said a library was a “really important centrepiece” for the community, noting the number of daily visitors to the library showed it was well used. When the motion was put to the vote, it was lost, meaning the library will remain open on Saturdays.

A change to the mayoral reception was approved, with a decision to make it biennial rather than annual bringing a projected saving of $6000. Councillors also approved a reduction in the budget for print advertising, with an annual saving of around $15,000 projected.

A proposal to save $40,000 annually by removing a part-time role providing administrative and operational support to the Stratford Business Association (SBA) sparked debate amongst councillors.

Mayor Neil Volzke said the SBA committee was a “small group of volunteers,” who needed the administrative support currently provided through the part-time role paid for by council.

“If they didn’t have it, then they wouldn’t be able to keep going.”

They were responsible for a range of events in the community such as the Christmas parade, he said.

Councillor John Sandford said he could only think of two events a year.

“The SBA has lost its way. They don’t come and report to us or tell us what they are doing.”

The proposal to remove the staffing support was rejected by councillors as was a suggestion to remove an annual contribution of $145,000 to Venture Taranaki.

Councillors also voted in favour of keeping annual grants or contributions to Percy Thomson Trust ($50,000), Central Taranaki Safe Trust ($15,000) Hockey Turf reserve ($10,000), Sport Taranaki ($10,000) and Pioneer Viage ($5000). A one-off contribution of $20,000 for one year to Te Matatini, a national kapa haka festival to be held in Taranaki next year, was also approved.

Elected members voted in favour of approving the draft financial budget, which will now go out to the public for consultation before it is adopted.

In voting in favour of approving the budget, deputy mayor Min McKay said a lot of work had been done to get the projected rates increase down from the original number of over 30 per cent.

She could, she said, say with honesty that lected members had done everything they could to reduce it.

“No one wanted to see a double-figure number. Let’s see what the community thinks.”

Disclaimer: Editor Ilona Hanne is married to the CEO of Stratford District Council