Progress results are in for Stratford District Council's only contested ward in this year's Local Government Election. Photo / file

With the majority of votes having been counted, there appears to be a clear result in Stratford's only contested ward for the 2022 Local Government Elections.

Progress results for the rural ward, which has four seats at the Council table and was contested by five candidates, have come through with more than 150 votes between the lowest polling two candidates. There are still votes to be counted however, with 99 votes received at Council facilities this morning before voting closed at noon still on their way to Election Services.

Amanda Harris is currently the highest polling candidate and is guaranteed a place at the Council table for another three years.

As of 1pm today however, the three current councillors who had stood for re-election look to have retained their seats with Amanda Harris currently the highest polling, with 649 votes, followed by Grant Boyde with 629 votes and Vaughan Jones with 543 votes.

The fourth seat appears to have been won by newcomer Steve Beck who has received 495 votes putting him ahead of Nicole McDonald who has received 334 votes.

Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke who was re-elected unopposed, says the new council will be sworn in later this month.

"I'm pleased to see all incumbent councillors who stood have been re-elected, and I look forward to meeting with all new councillors over the next week."

As well as one new councillor in the rural ward, there are also three new councillors in the urban ward, with Mathew Watt, Ellen Hall and Annette Dudley all elected unopposed along with current urban councillors John Sandford, Jono Erwood and Min McKay. The Stratford Māori Ward was also uncontested, with Clive Tongaawhikau the only candidate for the one seat.

Mayor Neil Volzke says the next term will provide plenty of work for councillors old and new.

"As soon as the new council is sworn in we will get straight back to work with plenty on the agenda to keep us busy."