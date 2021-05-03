Stratford District Council: Citizen and youth citizen award nominations open

2020 Citizens Award recipients Marianne Drummond, David West and Barbara Reid and Youth Citizen Award recipient Leah Turner-Giblin with Mayor Neil Volzke at the Citizen Awards Ceremony.

The annual Stratford District Council citizen and youth citizen award nominations opened today.

The awards are a highlight on the community calendar and identify those who have shown leadership, inspiration, or dedication to a cause, contributing to the wellbeing of the district.

Mayor Neil Volzke says this type of recognition is an important part of the community and a tradition that he hopes will continue for a long time to come.

"We've had an extraordinary last 12 months, which saw communities band together to help each other out during Covid-19 restrictions and beyond. Covid-19 made it difficult for our community groups and leaders to operate, however, the reliance on some of these groups also increased. The way the country came together highlights just how important connected communities are and just how dedicated our local volunteers are to the Stratford district," he says.

"Please take this opportunity to share the people in our community who you think deserve this award."

An Outstanding Citizen Award was introduced in 2018 to recognise a person who has made an extra special contribution to the community and is presented at the discretion of the selection panel. This has been awarded three times since its inception.

The youth citizen award aims to recognise our young people, between the ages of 12 and 24 years.

Nomination forms for both the 2021 Citizen Award and Youth Citizen Award are available from the council's website, stratford.govt.nz, Service Centre, or Stratford Library and Visitor Information Centre. Nominations close May 28.

A presentation evening will be held on Tuesday, August 3.